Boeing sold 1 plane last month amid pandemic, Max grounding

Orders and deliveries continue to sag for giant aircraft maker Boeing.

The company reported Tuesday it sold one plane last month, a cargo jet bought by FedEx. Meanwhile, customers were canceling orders for 60 of the grounded 737 Max jets, and Boeing is dropping orders for 123 other planes from its backlog because it’s not sure the deals will go through.

The coronavirus pandemic has cut deeply into air travel, and that means airlines aren’t interested in buying new planes.

Boeing says its defense and services business will help it get through the pandemic.

