Burger King testing plant-based breakfast sandwich

Burger King is testing a plant-based Croissan’wich at some locations.

After the fast-food chain’s meatless Impossible Whopper’s big success, the restaurant is now targetting the first meal of the day.

The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ has eggs and cheese on a croissant coupled with a plant-based sausage patty from impossible foods.

Burger King said the meatless menu options have been key in bringing in younger customers.

The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ is only available for a limited time. But if it does well you can expect a nationwide rollout.

