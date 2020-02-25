Cargill to offer plant-based meat alternative in April

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – Cargill, an agriculture conglomerate based in Minnesota, will challenge beyond meat and impossible foods.
It plans to launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground “fake meat” products in April.
Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons, and out of concerns for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.
Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, pasta sauce, or other dishes.
Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.
LATEST STORIES:
- Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down in surprise announcement
- Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down in surprise announcement
- New Oliver Jeffers book, ‘What We’ll Build,’ out Oct. 6
- Lawyer: Hospitalized Weinstein is ‘energized’ about appeal
- AP: US opera union probe finds Plácido Domingo abused power