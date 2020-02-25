Cargill to offer plant-based meat alternative in April

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – Cargill, an agriculture conglomerate based in Minnesota, will challenge beyond meat and impossible foods.

It plans to launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground “fake meat” products in April.

Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons, and out of concerns for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.

Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, pasta sauce, or other dishes.

Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.

