Cerner to eliminate about 500 jobs from its global workforce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cerner says it plans to eliminate about 500 positions across the globe as part of continuing efforts to transform its mission.

The healthcare information technology company did not say how many of the cuts will affect Kansas City area workers. The company, based in North Kansas City, said it will remain the largest private employer in the Kansas City region.

Cerner employs 26,000 people across the world and about 13,000 at several Kansas City campuses. The company said it plans to hire 2,600 new employees around the world this year.

Cerner made two separate job cuts in 2019 and another in June of last year.

