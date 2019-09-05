China Airlines finalize order for six Boeing 777 freighters

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, an engine and part of a wing from the 100th 787 Dreamliner to be built at Boeing of South Carolina’s North Charleston, S.C., facility are seen outside the plant. Boeing reports financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (Brad Nettles/The Post and Courier via AP, […]

SEATTLE, Wash. (PRNewire/AP/KSNW) – China Airlines finalized its agreement with Boeing to order six 777 Freighters to modernize its cargo fleet.

The carrier, which currently operates one of the world’s largest 747 Freighter fleets said Wednesday, it plans to transition to the largest and longest range twin-engine freighters in the industry as it launches operations from Taipei to North America, a key market that provides higher yields for the carrier.

China Airlines had previously announced its intent to order up to six 777 Freighters at the Paris Air Show in June. Three of the six 777 Freighter orders were confirmed in July and posted to Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website as an unidentified customer. The remaining three will post during the next update.

The versatile 777 Freighter can fly long-range trans-Pacific missions in excess of 6,000 nautical miles with 20 percent more payload than other large freighters like the 747-400F.

Boeing and China Airlines say the airplane, which is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 102 tons, will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops and reduce associated landing fees on these long-haul routes.

“Air cargo is an important part of our overall business and the introduction of these new 777 Freighters will play an integral role in our long-term growth strategy,” said China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien. “As we transition our freighter fleet to the 777Fs, this will enable us to deliver world-class services to our customers more efficiently and reliably.”

“As China Airlines celebrates more than half a century of success, Boeing is honored to continue playing an integral role in its growth and expansion. With this order China Airlines will join an elite group of global air cargo operators operating new 777 Freighters,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company.