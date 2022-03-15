WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A company that is seeing a lot of success in Wichita will get even bigger and higher more people.

Fagron Sterile Services (FSS) started as JCB Labs almost 20 years ago in Wichita. It is now part of an international organization after being acquired in 2013. It is a national supplier of compound sterile preparations.

FSS recently released multiple new product lines and developed radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled syringes, resulting in rapid business growth and sales.

To support the demand, the company is expanding its current operations in Wichita to produce and store these new products. It currently operates out of two facilities on Wichita’s east side. As part of the expansion, it is taking over 44,000 square feet of space in the former Golf Warehouse building, 8835 E. 34th Street.

“Fagron is proud to have partnered with the State of Kansas and the Greater Wichita Partnership on this exciting initiative,” Andrew Pulido, Fagron North America president, said. “Their support of this manufacturing capacity expansion project has made it possible for Fagron to more than double its square footage in Wichita, potentially resulting in over 150 new jobs and $20M in capital investment over the next three years.”

The more than 150 new jobs include quality control professionals, manufacturing specialists, engineers, sales and finance positions, and other support staff. In addition, the company is currently hiring for open positions at FagronSterile.com.

“Cutting-edge companies like Fagron are driving innovation in the global healthcare industry, and we are proud to have our local workforce play a key role in their growth,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner said.

“We are thrilled that they have chosen Wichita for their continued growth,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

In recent years, Fagron Sterile Services has launched multiple innovations and product lines, including:

In 2020, launched a best-in-class repackaged Avastin® syringe, a groundbreaking advancement created in collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, headquartered in Pennsylvania, and the only sterile topical LET Gel, a topical anesthetic commonly used in conjunction with suturing patients.

In 2021, FSS US expanded its product portfolio to include sterile medications delivered in ready-to-administer IV Bags, filled through an innovative, automated robotic IV Bag Filler, UR3e.

In 2022, the company has partnered with Kit Check to launch a new, automated microchip technology ­embedded in the label of ready-to-administer operating room syringes. This RFID-enabled inventory management system for hospitals creates a more efficient supply chain process for hospitals.

A news release from the Greater Wichita Partnership said the expansion project was realized through collaborative efforts of the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Greater Wichita Partnership, with support from the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County.

It goes on to say the rapid growth at Fagron Sterile Services aligns with key strategies and efforts outlined in the Regional Growth Plan, an economic strategy to grow the greater Wichita region’s economy, attract new businesses and expand existing industries.

“International investment is an important economic driver for Kansas, and we are proud to work with Fagron in support of their continued growth in Wichita,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “We applaud and appreciate their recognition of the excellence of the workforce and local leadership team in their decision to choose Kansas as the place to expand their operations.”

“Establishing a regional ecosystem for innovation, commercialization, and product development is a Top 10 Key Initiative of the Regional Growth Plan. We look forward to continuing work with Fagron Sterile Services to achieve this initiative within our healthcare sector,” said Adrienne Korson, Director of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership.

Fagron is headquartered in Belgium and has five specialized business units in the United States, including Fagron Sterile Services U.S. in Wichita. The company employs over 3,000 people globally and serves all 50 states in America and 35 countries globally. Fagron Sterile Services, through their state-of-the-art processes–including industry-leading automation and quality control systems–is capable of manufacturing and distributing pharmaceutical products to over 7,400 U.S. healthcare facilities.