WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — States like Kansas that specialize in aerospace tech would have the opportunity to see growth in their manufacturing and workforce under the FAA Reauthorization Bill currently being debated in Congress.

The current FAA reauthorization legislation expires on Sept. 30 of this year.

Congress is in the midst of passing a new bill that will emphasize aviation technologies.

Ed Bolen, president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association, says the United States is trying to elevate its standing in terms of aerospace technology.

“We’re really excited about the new FAA Reauthorization Bill and what it will mean particularly for aerospace states, and certainly Kansas falls strongly into that category,” Bolen said.

“The bill does a good job of highlighting the importance of aviation, specifically general aviation and emerging technologies, to our nation’s global leadership in aerospace and our national attention that deserves to be paid to it.”

Kansas Congressman Tracey Mann is a member of the Aviation Subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

He fully supported the FAA reauthorization, having voted for it in late July, helping to pass it.

“I am honored to bring the perspectives and priorities of Kansans to the table for this historic piece of legislation,’’ Mann said in a news release.

He continued to say that the FAA bill will allow the U.S. to uphold a gold standard in safety and bring about technological innovations.

The Senate has introduced its version of the bill, which is still in committee. The final passage is anticipated by September 30.

Isabel Flores is covering Washington, D.C. for KSN.com. She is a Broadcasting and Digital Journalism graduate student at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.