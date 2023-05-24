WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Opti-Life Health & Wellness Center closed in Wichita last spring, and now the contents of the former gym are up for auction.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. The gym is located at the northeast corner of 21st Street North and Webb Road.

Interested bidders can view descriptions and pictures of all items online or in person at an item preview on Tuesday, June 6, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Former Opti-Life Health and Wellness Center items (Courtesy McCurdy Real Estate & Auction)

The auction will include gym equipment, office furnishings and furniture, electronics, kitchen appliances, decor, day care items, and more.

TechnoGym equipment: Treadmills, elliptical machines, exercise bikes, strength line weight

machines

machines Outrace R3-7 Avantgarde with accessories

Strength gym equipment: Dumbbells, barbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, weight plates, bumper plates, sandbags, step decks, stability balls, yoga mats, foam rollers, etc.

Spa and medical equipment: HydroBed massage beds, Styku 150FH – 3D body scanner, facial steamer, oxygen bar, etc.

Office Furnishings: Desks, chairs, high-top cocktail tables, barstools, reception furniture, etc.

Electronics: Over 30 televisions (32”, 45”, 60”, 65”, 85”), projectors, computers, printers, etc.

Commercial appliances, commercial laundry equipment, décor

More information on the auction, pictures and the terms and conditions for bidding are available by clicking here.



