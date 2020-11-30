Costco Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals for 2020

Business

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Costco Wholesale)

(Nextar Media Wire) – With the turkey eaten and Thanksgiving Zoom calls with relatives done, it’s time for savvy shoppers to get down to business – mining Cyber Monday deals.

While Costco may not scream Black Friday for many people, the beloved wholesaler is breaking out a number of steep discounts for Cyber Monday 2020.

Here are some of the highlights from the Costco’s lineup of eye-catching sales, while supplies last:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories