Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts

If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.
Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership.
They just haven’t enforced it until now.
According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you to have an active membership to visit the food court.
It costs about $60 a year for basic membership.
LATEST STORIES:
- Monster Jam
- Test Drive With Orr Nissan: Murano
- Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Jeans And T’s
- Sporting Kansas City II vs. OKC Energy
- Man admits threatening girl’s family to get nude photos