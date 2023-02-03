WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley College president Dr. Randy Smith was terminated in a special meeting Thursday night.

After several executive sessions, the Cowley College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the termination action.

The board named Cowley College vice president of academic affairs Dr. Michelle Schoon as the interim president until a formal search can be conducted. Schoon has been with the college since 1990.

Schoon earned her bachelor’s degree in biology education from Bethany College, her master’s degree in curriculum and Instruction from Wichita State University, and her doctorate from Southwestern College.