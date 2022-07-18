WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Delta is ordering 100 737-10 jets, the largest member of the 737 MAX family, from Boeing.

It was announced Monday, July 18, that the U.S. carrier will modernize its single-aisle fleet with the highly efficient 737 MAX to meet the demand, as well as its long-term sustainability goals.

“The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta’s fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency and best-in-class performance,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer. “These new aircraft provide superior operating economics and network flexibility, and the agreement reflects our prudent approach to deploying our capital.”

The 737-10 will be providing Delta Air Lines with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle Boeing model. It will also reduce the use of fuel and emissions by 20-30% compared to the airplanes the 737s will be replacing.

Each of the jets can cover 99% of single-aisle routes around the world and seat up to 230 passengers with a maximum range of 3,300 nautical miles.

“We are proud that Delta Air Lines is renewing its single-aisle fleet with the 737 MAX, the industry’s most fuel-efficient family of airplanes,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Built in our factory in Washington state with support from key suppliers across the U.S., the 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best economics to carry more passengers across its short and medium-haul routes.”

As part of Monday’s announcement, Delta Air Lines has also contracted with Boeing Global Services for a full interior reconfiguration of 29 Next Generation 737-900ERs in its fleet. The airplanes will then be ready to enter Delta Air Lines’ 2025 summer schedule with fully refreshed interiors.

Delta Air Lines, based out of Atlanta, is one of the world’s largest carriers. The airline operates a fleet of more than 850 mainline aircraft, including more than 450 Boeing 717s, 737s, 757s and 767s.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact.