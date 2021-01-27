Detroit-style pizza launches at Pizza Hut

Business

by: KSN News, Ryan Newton

Posted: / Updated:

Pizza Hut is launching Detroit-style pizza nationwide for a limited time. The chain, which is owned by Yum Brands, says it chose Detroit-style because it’s the fastest-growing pizza trend.

The pizza has a thick crust and tomato sauce covering the cheese and toppings.

The launch comes as demand for pizza has soared during the pandemic. Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Papa John’s all reported sales growth during the second and third quarters last year.

The pandemic helping Pizza Hut to accelerate its shift to more sales from delivery and takeout.

