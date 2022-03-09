HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons Stores announced it is now hiring nearly 500 in Kansas.

The positions are part or full-time at its retail stores and distribution centers.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.dillons.com and then participate in the following hiring fairs for in-person interviews:

Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Here is the breakdown of positions in Kansas:

Wichita – 200 positions across 15 stores

Topeka – 120 positions across 6 stores

Hutchinson – 30 positions across 4 stores

Salina – 25 positions across 4 stores

Lawrence – 50 positions across 4 stores

Manhattan, Junction City – 40 positions across 3 stores

Hays – 25 positions across 2 stores

Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal – 25 positions across 4 stores

Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

Click here to see the benefits, training and resources Dillons offers.