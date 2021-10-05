Dillons stores hiring 1,000 workers across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons announced it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores, pharmacies, and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now at jobs.kroger.com.
Dillons will also host a series of Hiring Fairs for immediate interviews:
- Dillons Health Virtual Hiring Fair for positions with pharmacy, pharmacy techs, and nurse practitioner on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. See store for details for registration.
- In-store Hiring Fairs in most store locations for immediate interviews:
- Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Dillons is now hiring with immediate positions available in departments such as:
- Grocery Department with daytime and overnight shifts
- Frontend Cashiers
- Deli Department
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Pick-up with Online Grocery Service
- Distribution Center Order Selectors for 1st and 2nd shifts
Communities with open positions:
- Wichita – over 200 positions across 15 stores
- Topeka – 115 positions across 6 stores
- Salina – 70 positions across 3 stores
- Newton – 25 positions across 2 stores
- Hutchinson – 35 positions across 4 stores
- Hays – 20 positions across 2 stores
- Lawrence – 75 positions across 4 stores
- Manhattan – 30 positions across 2 stores
- Derby – 30 positions across 2 stores
- Andover – 30 positions in 1 store
- Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal – 30 positions in 4 stores
- Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers