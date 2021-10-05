Dillons stores hiring 1,000 workers across Kansas

Dillon’s Marketplace at Central & Rock Rd. in Wichita. (Courtesy: Dillons)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons announced it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores, pharmacies, and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now at jobs.kroger.com.

Dillons will also host a series of Hiring Fairs for immediate interviews:

  • Dillons Health Virtual Hiring Fair for positions with pharmacy, pharmacy techs, and nurse practitioner on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.  See store for details for registration.
  • In-store Hiring Fairs in most store locations for immediate interviews:
    • Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Dillons is now hiring with immediate positions available in departments such as:

  • Grocery Department with daytime and overnight shifts
  • Frontend Cashiers
  • Deli Department
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Pick-up with Online Grocery Service
  • Distribution Center Order Selectors for 1st and 2nd shifts

Communities with open positions:

  • Wichita – over 200 positions across 15 stores
  • Topeka – 115 positions across 6 stores
  • Salina – 70 positions across 3 stores
  • Newton – 25 positions across 2 stores
  • Hutchinson – 35 positions across 4 stores
  • Hays – 20 positions across 2 stores
  • Lawrence – 75 positions across 4 stores
  • Manhattan – 30 positions across 2 stores
  • Derby – 30 positions across 2 stores
  • Andover – 30 positions in 1 store
  • Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal – 30 positions in 4 stores
  • Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

