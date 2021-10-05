Dillons stores hiring 1,000 workers across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons announced it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores, pharmacies, and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now at jobs.kroger.com.

Dillons will also host a series of Hiring Fairs for immediate interviews:

Dillons Health Virtual Hiring Fair for positions with pharmacy, pharmacy techs, and nurse practitioner on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. See store for details for registration.

In-store Hiring Fairs in most store locations for immediate interviews: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Dillons is now hiring with immediate positions available in departments such as:

Grocery Department with daytime and overnight shifts

Frontend Cashiers

Deli Department

Pharmacy Technicians

Pick-up with Online Grocery Service

Distribution Center Order Selectors for 1st and 2nd shifts

Communities with open positions: