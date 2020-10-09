Dollar General launches Popshelf

Business

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Dollar General is launching a totally new store aimed at wealthier shoppers who appreciate a good deal.

The new concept called Popshelf will feature home decor, beauty items, cleaning supplies, party good and more.

The majority of the items will cost $5 or less. The first stores are opening near Nashville in coming weeks.

Dollar General plans to have about 30 Popshelf locations by the end of next year.

