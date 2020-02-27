Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu

Get ready for possibly the best news you’ll get all week.
Dunkin’ Donuts announced its latest addition to the snack family: Snackin’ Bacon.
According to the Dunkin’ Donuts press release, the delicious snack is said to include “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Peper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”
I don’t know about y’all, but once I read “bacon,” I was already sold on the idea. Snackin’ Bacon will also be offered in a sleeve to make it easier for the customer to enjoy the snack while on the go.
