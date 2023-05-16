WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shoppers at Towne East Square may have noticed a recently opened new store. Earthbound Trading Company opened on May 6.

Earthbound offers unique items “ranging from bohemian fashion to eclectic gifts and home decor.” It is on the mall’s lower level next to Express.

Towne East continues to prepare for the opening of Scheels on July 1 in the former Sears building. The store specializes in sports, hunting, fishing and camping products. Scheels says its stores also feature attractions that provide shoppers with “an experience.”

Dry Goods, a fashion store, will open this fall on the upper level, center court.

