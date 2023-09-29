WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Insomnia Cookies first location in Wichita is now open! It is the bakery’s third location in Kansas and 250th location nationwide.

Courtesy: Insomnia Cookies

The bakery offers many treats, including a variety of cookies, ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, cookie cakes, sides of icing, and even a drink to wash it all down with.

To celebrate the new location, Insomnia Cookies is hosting an all-day and late-night in-store grand opening event with freebies, treats, giveaways, a prize wheel, and more. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

“Insomniacs” who visit the new Wichita location in person will receive a free classic cookie, no purchase necessary, or a free classic cookie with their delivery order with a minimum purchase required.

A portion of retail sales from the grand opening will be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.

The Insomnia Cookies location in Wichita is at 701 E. Douglas Ave., Unit A, and will be open seven days a week:

Sunday 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Monday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Tuesday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Wednesday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Thursday 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Friday 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options. “Insomniacs” who make an order on Thursday can earn free delivery with the code “WICHITA.”

Download the Insomnia Cookies app. Available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Insomnia Cookies is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. Click here to apply.