Former west Wichita Kmart will become furniture superstore

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The former Kmart store on West Kellogg will have a new occupant.

Wichita Furniture & Mattress will open its second location in the fall of this year. The former 105,000 square foot Kmart store will undergo renovation.

The new location will add more than 60 local jobs. Additional employees will be hired at Wichita Furniture, Inc.’s Distribution Center to support the growth and business the superstore will generate.

Brad Saville, CEO and founder of Landmark Commercial Real Estate Inc. and Grant Glasgow, Senior Vice President of NAI Martens commercial real estate, handled the transaction.

“We are thrilled with the commitment that Jay Storey has made to the redevelopment of West Kellogg district, and we are expecting many more exciting developments to be announced in 2022.”

Wichita Furniture & Mattress started in 1989 with a 10,000 square foot showroom on Second and Cleveland in Wichita. In 1990 the store was growing rapidly and was relocated west of Oliver on 13th Street, where the store is located today.