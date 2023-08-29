WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced Monday the signing of a long-term lease for a new National Training and Innovation Center in Wichita and the expansion of its executive offices in Fort Worth, Texas.

The new National Training and Innovation Center will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance training and innovation programs supporting Freddy’s restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada. It will be located in the Cypress Business Center near K-96 and Webb Road.

Additionally, the restaurant chain is expanding its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, creating an executive-based office in Fort Worth.

“The center will feature cutting-edge equipment and technology, dedicated classrooms and collaboration spaces with a simulated Freddy’s restaurant for expanded innovation capabilities and hands-on training,” Chris Dull, Freddy’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “These tools allow managers and trainees to practice essential skills, ensuring they are fully prepared to deliver an exceptional guest experience. We’re committed to investing in the growth and success of our franchisees and their teams, and the Freddy’s National Training and Innovation Center is a testament to this commitment.”

“We are pleased to bring the Freddy’s National Training and Innovation Center to Cypress Business Center,” Cory Harkleroad, HJH Investments CEO, said. “As a company headquartered in Wichita ourselves, we are thrilled to be a part of the growth of Freddy’s and look forward to seeing the continued positive impact both of our companies can make to our great city.”

Freddy’s will celebrate a milestone of 500 restaurants this year and plans to have 800 restaurants by 2026.

The restaurant started in Wichita in 2002.