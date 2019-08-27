Gander RV & Outdoors will host grand opening this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gander RV & Outdoors will begin their grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 29, and it will run through Labor Day.

The brand-new retail store and RV dealership facility is located at 3928 S. Oak Street.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, and customers will experience food, musical entertainment, family activities, prizes and giveaways during this special event.

“We are excited to bring the Gander RV & Outdoors to the wonderful community of Wichita”, said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “There is so much culture, adventure and history found here, and the location will be a prime destination to serve the outdoor community.”

Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings and is dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets with outdoor products and services that are competitively priced.

For more information about Gander RV & Outdoors in Wichita, KS, visit RV.com/Wichita.

