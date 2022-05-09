WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Genesis Health Clubs has purchased both VASA Fitness locations in Wichita. Genesis says the move strengthens the company’s footprint in and around it corporate headquarters in Wichita.

The company has been expanding in surrounding cities and states. With the purchase of VASA, Genesis will have seven clubs in the Wichita area, including the new Goddard location opening soon, with a total of 57 clubs and nearly 5,000 employees in six states.

“Genesis is a family-owned business that has operated in Wichita for over 30 years,” Rodney Steven II, president and owner of Genesis Health Clubs, said in a news release. “This is home to us all. It’s where we started, and it’s where we still keep our company headquarters, and now we’re doubling down in Wichita.”

The VASA Fitness clubs are at 1607 S. Georgetown and 2120 N. Woodlawn.

“We’ll have options for VASA members to use the other Genesis clubs and Genesis members just gained two new places to work out,” Steven said. “Everyone gets a lot of win-win choices.”