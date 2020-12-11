Gifts for gamers: Console frenzy and wish-list alternatives

(NBC News) — The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are out of stock at most retailers, but there are still gifts out there for the gamers in your life.

“Any time anyone has had any in stock for even a minute, they’ve sold out immediately,” says CNET’s Dan Ackerman.

Both are hard to get because of record demand for an upgrade after seven years, and more Americans passing time at home due to the pandemic now classify themselves as gamers.



Some have had luck following retailers on social media to get restock updates, but retailers say they’re battling bots that are quickly buying up stock to post on resale sites.

Manufacturers anticipate more stock by spring.

Meanwhile, some holiday shoppers may need to consider alternatives.



A gaming laptop could make it possible to play new games without the newest consoles, or the Nintendo switch which came out three years ago is now back in stock at major retailers.



Mobile subscription services such as Apple Arcade are another option.