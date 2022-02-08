WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Great Plains Manufacturing is holding a job fair in Salina on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12. It plans to hire 75 people this year and hopes to hire another 200 next year.

It needs workers to support recent growth in its Great Plains Ag, Land Pride, and new Construction Equipment (CE) Divisions.

“Our CE facility is now up and running, and we’re excited to bring more jobs to the Salina area,” Chris Montgomery, manager of operations for CE Production, said. “We’re looking for about 75 new hires to start operations in 2022. We estimate hiring an additional 200 team members in 2023 to support the future growth of our Construction Equipment Division within Great Plains.”

Great Plains Manufacturing is hiring employees in welding, assembly, fabrication, paint, and forklift operators.

The job fair will be at the new CE Facility, formerly Philips Lighting, 3861 S. 9th St. in Salina.

Friday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m.

During the event, applicants are encouraged to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks.

Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources will accept applications and conduct on-site interviews. Sign-on bonuses are available, and positions may be filled on-site.

If you have questions, contact the Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources Department at 785-823-9556.

Applicants can also apply online at WorkForGPM.com.

Great Plains Manufacturing employs over 1,900 people worldwide. It is headquartered in Salina.