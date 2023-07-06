WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hawaiian Bros announced in a news release on Thursday that a restaurant will soon be in Wichita. The restaurant is currently located in Lawrence, Lenexa and Overland Park.

The Wichita restaurant will be part of the newly formed Ohana Restaurant Group LLC. It is owned/operated by Zach Fugate and cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi. Fugate leads the pizza hut division of Fugate Enterprises. Fugate operates approximately 150 Pizza Hut and 75 Taco Bells in multiple states.

Ohana Restaurant Group will develop restaurants in the following markets: Wichita, Joplin and Springfield, Missouri; and the Arkansas cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale, and Ft. Smith.

Hawaiian Bros currently has 39 restaurants open in seven states across the country. Stores will open in two more states soon.

The restaurant has a plate lunch concept which offers a variety of chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces or slow-roasted pork; macaroni salad, a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, tropical Dole Soft Serve