TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby.

The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece (full piece quoted below) that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision.

Green said he thinks God is the reason for his success in business and that he should honor God as a consequence by being the steward of the company and not focusing on his personal profit.

According to Green, his decision to give away ownership in his company is similar to the decision made by Yvon Chouinard, owner of Patagonia. He donated his ownership of Patagonia to a trust that will use its profits to fight climate change, according to KETK.

No details were provided on how or when he will transfer ownership of Hobby Lobby.

David Green’s full opinion piece:

My decision to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby: I chose God

It’s God who gives us the power to make wealth and I have learned that as CEO of Hobby Lobby

Patagonia’s founder recently made news when he gave away the ownership in his company to allow the mission and purpose to remain intact. His decision, while rare, reflects the decision of other business owners like Alan Barnhart of Barnhart Crane.



I experienced a similar decision-making process with my ownership of Hobby Lobby; I chose God.



The thought process reflects a basic competition of ideas that I think every business leader should reflect upon. What is the true source of your success?



In the mid-1980s I went through a period where I’d grown proud thinking that I had the Midas touch – and I nearly lost the business. God had to show me that He was the one who granted success. The Bible says in Deuteronomy 8.18 that it’s God who gives us the power to make wealth.



In that vein, I’d encourage every leader to consider their source of truth. What is the basis upon which they make decisions? Is it just themselves, or even a leadership team?



For me, my source of truth has always been prayer and the Bible. I truly believe that if leaders pray and seek truth from the Bible that their businesses will be revolutionized.



For instance, the Bible talks about giving a tithe or 10%. In fact, tithing is one of those areas where God specifically challenges us to give and see if he won’t throw open the windows of blessing (Malachi 3:10). Can you imagine what would happen if every top leader in business became a tither? There would be literally billions available for good work around the world.



Another simple idea – the book of Proverbs in the Bible has 31 chapters – read a chapter a day to get wisdom beyond yourself.



But perhaps the biggest challenge is to ask the question of whether you are an owner or a steward – a manager of what you’ve been entrusted with.



As I considered my path, I realized that all my success had come from God. My wife, Barbara, and I had started this business with a $600 loan and I don’t think anyone would have bet on us to become successful.



But from the very beginning our purpose was to honor God in all that we did. We worked hard and God gave the results. As we were blessed by God, we saw it as a great privilege to give back. We’ve been able to provide hope through supporting ministries and planting churches all over the world.



That bigger mission and purpose helped me realize that I was just a steward, a manager of what God had entrusted me. God was the true owner of my business.



I think every CEO and business leader should consider whether they are owners or stewards. Consider the idea of where your success comes from. I’ve seen many a business with the greatest of ideas not make it, and yet others with the simplest of ideas thrive. I believe that God is the one who grants success, and with it the responsibility to be a good manager.



Best of all, when I made the decision to give away my ownership, similar to Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard, it allowed us to sustain our mission and purpose. It gives me a bigger purpose than just making money. Like Chouinard said, “Instead of ‘going public,’ you could say we’re ‘going purpose.’”



In Europe and other parts of the world there are businesses that have been in existence for more than 200 years. We tend to not think like that in the United States. It’s made me think more and more about the idea of building a business to last 200 years – a business that would continue to honor God, reward employees with meaningful work and compensation, and be great contributors to hope and healing around the world.



The responsibility to steward that kind of culture is powerful. Truly, that is noble work.

–David Green