How to score a McDonald’s milkshake for 25 cents Thursday

On Thursday, you can buy a McDonald’s small milkshake for only 25 cents as part of the fast-food chain’s ongoing “Throwback Thursday” deal.

But there’s a catch: To get the deal, you must order from the McDonald’s app and spend at least $1.

Upcoming offerings included a 20-cent apple pie and 35-cent large fries. The promotions run every week through February 18 with prices harkening back to its founding in 1955.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s added three new chicken sandwiches to its menu: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

The chicken sandwiches are available at restaurants nationwide.