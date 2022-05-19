SEATTLE (KSNW) – Boeing and International Airlines Group announced on Thursday the order of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options.
The 737-8-200 will enable IAG to configure the airplane with up to 200 seats. The 737-10 seats up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes, including routes served by 757s.
“With the selection of the 737-8-200 and larger 737-10, IAG has invested in a sustainable and profitable future, as both variants will significantly lower operating costs and CO2 emissions,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Today’s agreement for up to 150 airplanes, including 100 options, is a welcome addition of the 737 to IAG´s short-haul fleets and reflects our commitment to support the Group’s continued network recovery and future growth with Boeing’s unrivaled family of airplanes.”
The announcement finalizes a commitment made by IAG for the 737 at the 2019 Paris Air Show.
Luis Gallego, IAG’s chief executive, says the jets are part of his company’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.