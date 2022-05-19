SEATTLE (KSNW) – Boeing and International Airlines Group announced on Thursday the order of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options.

The 737-8-200 will enable IAG to configure the airplane with up to 200 seats. The 737-10 seats up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes, including routes served by 757s.

“With the selection of the 737-8-200 and larger 737-10, IAG has invested in a sustainable and profitable future, as both variants will significantly lower operating costs and CO 2 emissions,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Today’s agreement for up to 150 airplanes, including 100 options, is a welcome addition of the 737 to IAG´s short-haul fleets and reflects our commitment to support the Group’s continued network recovery and future growth with Boeing’s unrivaled family of airplanes.”

The announcement finalizes a commitment made by IAG for the 737 at the 2019 Paris Air Show.

Luis Gallego, IAG’s chief executive, says the jets are part of his company’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.