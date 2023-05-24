WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Johnson Controls is reducing positions at its Wichita plant, affecting 15% of its manufacturing workforce.

According to their website, Johnson Controls “provides Wichita with RFID tracking systems, facial recognition, fingerprint, and other biometric access control solutions for retail, loss prevention, air cargo security, and all commercial facilities.”

A Johnson Controls spokesperson released a statement on why they are reducing positions:

To ensure we continue operational efficiency we are optimizing our operations in Wichita. As part of this effort, we made the difficult decision to reduce positions at the plant. We are committed to providing support for our employees during this process and greatly appreciate their contributions to our customers.” Johnson Controls spokesperson

Employees did receive a notice of the reduction in positions.

Johnson Controls in Wichita will continue to employ around 1,000 manufacturing and support employees.

They say they are dedicated to the Wichita community and their customers.