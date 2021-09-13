Kansas aviation companies to get more than $100M to save 4,284 jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of Kansas aviation companies are getting federal funds to protect thousands of area jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues. In exchange, the companies cannot lay off workers or cut pay.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) says the jobs-saving program, Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP), is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s American Rescue Plan. DOT says it will offer $482.3 million to 313 aviation businesses under the program.

DOT contacted potentially eligible businesses about the application process and the eligibility rules established by Congress. A lot of Kansas companies applied and are in the first group of recipients, including Spirit Aerosystems which is getting more than $75 million. In total, Kansas companies are getting about $100.5 million to save 4,284 jobs.

Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program first round winners:

Name Maximum Public Contribution Estimated Jobs Protected AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND COMPONENTS INC $438,340 29 AIR CAPITAL NDI LLC $26,850 1 APEX ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL L.L.C. $684,570 40 B & B AIRPARTS INC. $526,599 43 C.E. MACHINE COMPANY INC. $510,159 29 COX MACHINE INC. $994,371 60 DYNAMIC NC. LLC $625,000 36 FIBER DYNAMICS INC $237,820 17 GLOBAL AVIATION TECHNOLOGIES LLC $249,717 12 GODDARD MACHINE LLC $37,960 3 H. M. DUNN COMPANY INC. $800,871 45 INTEGRATED COMPONENTS INC. $62,834 3 KELLY MANUFACTURING COMPANY $49,440 3 KMI INC $160,154 8 LEARJET INC $15,008,931 502 LEE AEROSPACE INC. $728,106 42 MANUFACTURING DEVELOPMENT INC $448,316 16 MAX AEROSTRUCTURES LLC $431,165 20 METAL ARTS MACHINE LLC $135,666 11 MID CONTINENT INSTRUMENT CO. INC. $1,151,296 49 MILLENNIUM MACHINE & TOOL INC. $247,607 16 NWI WICHITA LLC $371,832 24 OMNI AEROSPACE INC $329,121 17 RICKMAN MACHINE CO. INC. $43,594 2 SINCLAIR & SONS CUSTOM WELDING & MACHINING SERVICE INC $96,481 5 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC $75,519,418 3,214 TRINITY PRECISION INC $296,986 21 UNITED MACHINE COMPANY INC $166,353 12 WINGLET TECHNOLOGY LLC $70,902 2 WKCSC INC. DBA KANSAS COIL SPRING CO. $21,439 2 TOTAL: $100,471,898 4,284 (Source: Transportation.gov)

To see the full list of first-round fund recipients, click here. DOT will announce an additional round of funding recipients later this fall.

Companies can use the money to pay up to half the payroll costs for certain categories of employees engaged in manufacturing or repair, for up to six months. In return, the business must make several commitments, including not to involuntarily furlough, lay off, or cut pay or benefits within that group during the time the business is receiving AMJP payroll support.

According to DOT, before the pandemic, the aerospace industry employed approximately 2.2 million workers, including 1.2 million who worked in various parts of the supply chain. It says more than 100,000 jobs in the aerospace industry have been lost since the start of the pandemic, and hundreds of thousands more are at risk.