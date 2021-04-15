Koch Industries wins EPA 2021 Energy Star award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded one of its Energy Star awards to Koch Industries.

Each year the EPA honors businesses and organizations that have made “outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements.”

This year, Koch received the 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year Award. It is the second time the company has received the award since becoming an Energy Star partner.

The company says it has maintained a high level of performance, improving its businesses’ energy efficiency by as much as 1.5%. Koch also says it has received plant certifications in the top 25% of energy efficiency in the refining, fertilizer, and pulp industries.

The company says it also shares what it has learned about energy performance with Energy Star.

“For decades, Koch companies have spent billions of dollars and employees have devoted countless hours to constantly improve our energy efficiency. We will continue to seek new and innovative ways to promote stewardship through new technologies, processes, and partnerships,” said Sheryl Corrigan, director of environmental, health and safety at Koch Industries, in a statement.