There is a new convenient new way to return Amazon items.

Starting today, Kohl’s is accepting Amazon returns at more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

Kohl’s will pack your items and ship them back to Amazon for free. The company tested the program earlier this year in 100 stores.

Just go to Amazon’s online return center, select the Kohl’s drop-off option to receive a special barcode, bring the items to a Kohl’s store, and they’ll take care of the rest.