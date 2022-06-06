KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Krispy Kreme’s summer flavors just might be your jam.

The doughnut chain released new berry-flavored options that will be available at a handful of Krispy Kreme locations in Missouri and Kansas.

It includes a strawberry shortcake doughnut, a blueberry cheesecake doughnut, and a mixed berry cobbler doughnut. These new options are available daily at participating locations through June 26.

The chain will also offer a doughnut with a mixed berry glaze that is only available Fridays through Sundays of each week through June 26.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a mixed berry lemonade chiller and a strawberries and kreme chiller.

The new additions will be available at Krispy Kreme locations on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam and at a location near West 103rd and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Krispy Kreme on South Campbell Avenue in Springfield, the location on Tanger Boulevard in Branson, and a location on East Central in Wichita will also offer the berry-inspired menu.

The only Krispy Kreme location in the Wichita area is at 7777 E. Central Ave.