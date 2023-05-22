SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Did you graduate from high school or college this spring? Krispy Kreme wants to congratulate you – as well as everyone in the Class of 2023 – with free doughnuts for your achievement.

To celebrate, graduating seniors can get a free Original Glazed dozen in a Dough-ploma box in-store or in the drive-thru, no purchase necessary and while supplies last.

You will need to go to a participating Krispy Kreme with proof to pick up your doughnuts on Wednesday, May 24.

Proof of senior status includes cap and gown with 2023 tassel, class of 2023 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.), 2023 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2023 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status or any other Class of 2023 senior swag.

“A huge CONGRATULATIONS to our 2023 graduating seniors – YOU DID IT!” Kripy Kreme Doughnuts

Snack wisely though – Krispy Kreme has a limit of one dozen per graduate. The offer is not available online.

Krispy Kreme first began offering free doughnuts to graduates in May 2020, making this the fourth consecutive year of the Grad Day promotion.