WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Air Force has awarded Learjet a $464.8 million contract for the purchase of up to six Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft and completion of work.

The work will be performed in Wichita and is expected to completed in May 2026.

After the modification work is complete, the aircraft will look like the one below stationed at an Air Force base in Massachusetts.