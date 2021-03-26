List of stores open and closed on Easter Sunday

Easter is just over a week away.

With vaccine rollouts and loosened restrictions, some will be looking to regain some normalcy by hosting small gatherings with Easter baskets and egg hunts.

On Easter Sunday, many grocery stores, pharmacies, and large retailers are giving their employees a much-needed (and well-deserved) day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.

RetailMeNot has compiled a list of stores closed and open.

Stores closed on Easter Sunday

Ace Hardware

ALDI (except CA locations)

Apple

Best Buy

Big Lots

Burlington

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Office Depot

Target

T.J. Maxx

Sam’s Club

Stores staying open on Easter

Academy Sports + Outdoors

CVS

Dollar General

Kroger

PetSmart

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

For the full list, click here.