List of stores open and closed on Easter Sunday

Easter is just over a week away.
With vaccine rollouts and loosened restrictions, some will be looking to regain some normalcy by hosting small gatherings with Easter baskets and egg hunts.
On Easter Sunday, many grocery stores, pharmacies, and large retailers are giving their employees a much-needed (and well-deserved) day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.
RetailMeNot has compiled a list of stores closed and open.
Stores closed on Easter Sunday
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI (except CA locations)
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Burlington
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Office Depot
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Sam’s Club
Stores staying open on Easter
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- PetSmart
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
For the full list, click here.