Local Italian restaurant closes after 40 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local Italian restaurant has closed its doors after 40 years.

Defazio’s posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they permanently closed their restaurant due to staffing issues and the declining health problems of the owner, which affected his ability to work.

“It’s a sad day for the DeFazio family. One month into our 40th year in business, I’ve had to make the hard decision to permanently close DeFazio’s Restaurant effective immediately. Due to issues with staffing and my declining health problems that impact my ability to work, I’ve decided to retire. Closing a viable business, that Janet and I started in 1982 is the hardest decision that I’ve had to make, and is one that I don’t take lightly, but the time has come. “I want to thank all the wonderful customers and employees from over the years…the generations of families who came into DeFazio’s every week, who had first dates and proposals at the restaurant, who celebrated every birthday or anniversary with us, or ordered carryout pizza from us every Friday night, wow, what loyalty. It’s been a pleasure serving all of you a tasty, quality Italian meal.” Sincerely,

Pete DeFazio

President, DeFazio’s Inc.

The restaurant was located at 2706 N Amidon in Wichita.

The restaurant’s website, www.defaziositalian.com, has removed its online menu and now states “Thank you to all our loyal customers. Defazio’s is now permanently closed.”