WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Love’s Travel Stops is seeking rezoning from the City of Wichita for land near 21st Street and Interstate 135 to build a new truck stop.

The proposed site is west of the I-135 on land that was once the site of the Derby Refinery. The proposed truck stop would include:

Filling station for automobiles and semi-trucks;

Semi-truck repair and wash;

Restaurant with drive-thru;

Convenience store;

Electric vehicle (EV) charging station;

Recreational vehicle (RV) hookups for overnight parking (recreational vehicle campground);

Dog exercise area.

The land is currently zoned as LI Limited Industrial District and GI General Industrial District. Under that zoning, everything in the proposal could be built without rezoning, with the exception of the RV overnight parking, the electric vehicle charging station, and some of the signs for the travel stop.

The zoning change is being requested to include those portions of the development. Loves is seeking to install a 25-foot sign featuring fuel prices at 21st Street and an 80-foot sign along the I-135 frontage that can be seen at a distance by truck drivers so that they will have time to move over to the 21st Street exit.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted to approve the zone change. It now moves on the District 1 Advisory Board, which will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center.