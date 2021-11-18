Lowe’s Black Friday sale features savings on appliances, home tech and tools

Lowe’s has released their Black Friday ad. The latest sale begins Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 1. It features 12 pages of savings on tools, holiday decor, appliances, smart home tech.
Lowe’s Black Friday Appliance Deals
- Up to $750 off major appliances plus free local delivery on orders of $299 or more.
- Whirlpool 7.0-cu ft Vented Electric Dryer: $100 off, on sale for $549 (orig. $649).
- Whirlpool 3.5-cu ft Top-Load Washer with Deep Water Wash: $100 off, on sale for $549 (orig. $649).
Lowe’s Black Friday Tool Deals
- DEWALT XTREME 2-Tool 12-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case: $70 off, on sale for $129 (orig. $199).
- CRAFTSMAN 6-Gallon 150-PSI Electric Air Compressor and 3-Nail Guns Combo Kit: $100 off, on sale for $199 (orig. $299).
- FLEX 6-Tool 24-Volt Brushless Combo Kit with Soft Case: $100 off, on sale for $549 (orig. $649).
Lowe’s Black Friday Smart Home Deals
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $20 off, on sale for $19.99 (orig. $39.99).
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 off, on sale for $39.99 (orig. $79.99).
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $50 off, on sale for $59.99 (orig. $109.99).
- Amazon Blink Mini Indoor 1080p Digital Security Camera: $15 off, on sale for $19.99 (orig. $34.99).
- Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Outdoor Smart Security Camera Flood Light with Night Vision: $40 off, on sale for $139.99 (orig. $179.99).
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $50 off, on sale for $49.99 (orig. $99.99).
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation: $70 off, on sale for $179 (orig. $249).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Earbuds: $50 off, on sale for $99.99 (orig. $149.99).
Lowe’s Black Friday Holiday Decor Deals
- Free cut and bale service with every fresh-cut Christmas tree purchase.
- 5-ft Just Cut Colorado Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree: $109.
- Holiday Living 7.5-ft Highland Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree: $150 off, on sale for $79.98 (orig. $229).
Lowe’s will be closed Thanksgiving. Stores open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.