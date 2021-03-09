Lowes launches ‘100 Hometowns’ project to improve communities

A company dedicated to improving homes now wants to improve communities.

Lowe’s, the retail chain, is celebrating its centennial and is promising to spend $10 million on 100 neighborhood projects.

“It might be a community center that needs revitalization, a garden, a block, something that has maybe fallen into disrepair, something that has been subject to the many natural disasters we know,” says Lowe’s executive vice president Marisa Thalberg.

Thalberg says the projects come at a time when Americans need a sense of community.

“2020 and now into 2021 has certainly been a reckoning, of the importance of home and we’ve recognized it in ways that I think are more profound than ever before,” she says.

The projects will start later in the summer or early fall.

