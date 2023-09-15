NEW YORK (WPIX) – The Golden Arches is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a delicious deal.

McDonald’s is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers on Monday to celebrate the holiday.

“For one day only, fans can snag a double cheeseburger for only $0.50 from any participating location nationwide when they order exclusively through the McDonald’s App,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

No other purchase is necessary to take advantage of the offer, which is limited to one double cheeseburger per customer with app registration, the company said.

Earlier this week, the fast-food chain announced it is phasing out its self-serve fountain drink stations in dining rooms across the country. The transition is expected to be complete by 2032.