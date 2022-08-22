WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road.

The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can use the Chick-fil-A One app to order online for pick-up, dine-in or delivery.

The new location is hiring 125 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A employees have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, the new Chick-fil-A location will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Wichita with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In honor of the new location, Chick-fil-A will also be donating $25,000 to Feeding America. According to Chick-fil-A, the funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Wichita area to aid in the fight against hunger.

This restaurant will also be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.