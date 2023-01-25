NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135.

On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135.

A Google map of the area shows another gas station/convenience store on the northwest corner of First and Spencer.

The Newton City Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements.

The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal, which has an estimated total cost of $672,000. The developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.

The City says the existing special assessments for the water, sewer, drainage and Manchester Avenue street improvements on the previous plat will be re-spread to the new lots.

QuikTrip officials say they hope to break ground in March. Construction is expected to take about a year.

While there are more than three dozen QuikTrips in the Wichita metro and another three dozen in the Kansas City metro, there are very few in the rest of Kansas — just one in El Dorado and one in Lawrence.