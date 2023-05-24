WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nordstrom Rack, located in Bradley Fair, is opening to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a news release from Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack offers customers “up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores, as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores.”

There will be a grand opening celebration featuring light bites, gift card giveaways, beauty activations and more.

As part of the opening, Nordstrom Rack is unveiling a new “visual identity” that they say will reflect the authentic, empowered and expressive spirit of their customers.

“The identity aims to further differentiate Nordstrom Rack in a competitive and loud off-price retail market, attract new customers and better connect with existing customers,” Nordstrom Rack says. “It is inspired by the Rack logo used in 1970s and 80s, and modernized for today.”