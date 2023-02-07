WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bed Bath & Beyond in northwest Wichita will be closing.

The store located at 2441 N. Maize Road at New Market Square was notified on Saturday about the decision, according to a store employee.

The employee tells KSN News that the exact date of the closing hasn’t been announced.

Three other Kansas stores are also closing. They include stores in Manhattan, Lawrence, and Olathe.

The store at New Market Square has already marked products down by 10% and will be marking some down by 20 to 40% soon. No coupons will be accepted, the employee said.

Last month, the company went into default on its loans. The home goods chain said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the default would force it to consider alternatives, including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.