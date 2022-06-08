WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ollie’s will open its new store in east Wichita on June 9. The store is located at Brittany Center in the 2100 block of N. Woodlawn.

The store will be located in the old Accent Lighting location. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The company says each new store employees 50-60 jobs. In addition, the store says they offer famous brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices.

Other Ollie’s locations include west Wichita, Hays, Garden City, and Hutchinson.