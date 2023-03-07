WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — National eyeglass brand Warby Parker is setting up shop inside Bradley Fair this summer.

The retailer made an announcement in a news release on Tuesday. The company says it will offer its full selection of sunglasses and optical eyewear, as well as its own brand of daily contact lenses called “Scout.”

“We are thrilled for Warby Parker to make their first splash in the Wichita community here at Bradley Fair,” said the General Manager of Bradley Fair Abbey Way. “The store will have a perfect blend of classic and contemporary, with elegant terrazzo flooring, warm wood tones, and vibrant pops of color. It will bring an added charm to the property and surely make for a fun and welcoming experience for a wide range of our guests.”

As a business, Warby Parker wants to not just provide high-quality eyewear, but it wants to help those in need as well. For every pair of glasses sold, Warby Parker distributes a pair through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.

An official opening date has not yet been set.