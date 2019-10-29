1 lot of anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam recalled

Recalls

by: WOOD-TV

Posted: / Updated:

A batch of Alprazolam has been recalled due to concerns about a foreign substance in the anti-anxiety medication.

Affected bottles were sold between July and August with national drug code 0378-4003-05.

recalled alprazolam label
A courtesy image of the label of recalled Alprazolam.

The voluntary recall by Pennsylvania-based Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was announced earlier this week.

Officials say that the potential foreign substance carries the rare chance of an infection, though they haven’t gotten any reports of adverse reactions. If you start to feel unwell, see your doctor.

Anyone who has the impacted medication should call Stericycle at 1-888-843-0255 to get a documentation packet to return it. Questions can be directed to Mylan during regular business hours at 800-769-9526 or via email.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories