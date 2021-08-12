2 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire hazard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two million dehumidifiers are being recalled because they could overheat and catch fire.

The dehumidifiers were all made by New Widetech. The dehumidifiers were sold under several brand names including Amana, Honeywell and Whirlpool to name a few.

The stores that sold them are Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers across the country from February 2009 through August 2017.

The fires have caused about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

To see the brands recalled click here.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers and contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online here.