2 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire hazard

Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two million dehumidifiers are being recalled because they could overheat and catch fire.

The dehumidifiers were all made by New Widetech. The dehumidifiers were sold under several brand names including Amana, Honeywell and Whirlpool to name a few.

The stores that sold them are Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers across the country from February 2009 through August 2017.

The fires have caused about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

To see the brands recalled click here.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers and contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories